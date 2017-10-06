YOUR FAVE ANIMATED COMEDY IS GETTING A MOVIE!

One of the world’s favourite animated comedy’s Bob’s Burgers is getting it’s own movie!

Slated for release in July of 2020, the film comes off the back of it’s highly successful TV show, which has been on the Fox network in the US since 2011.

The animated show revolves around the Belchers, a family of five, and their burger business. Bob, the father, is the head of the restaurant who comes up with clever ideas for new burgers. His wife, Linda, is optimistic and cares deeply for their three young children — Tina, Gene and Louise.

“We’re thrilled to be invited to bring Bob’s Burgers to the big screen,” Loren Bouchard, the series’ creator, said.

“We know the movie has to scratch every itch the fans of the show have ever had, but it also has to work for all the good people who’ve never seen the show.

We also know it has to fill every inch of the screen with the colors and the sounds and the ever so slightly greasy texture of the world of Bob’s – but most of all it has to take our characters on an epic adventure. In other words, it has to be the best movie ever made. But no pressure, right?!”

The show received its second Emmy Award for Best Animated Series in September.

SO EXCITED!