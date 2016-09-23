SOFIA VERGARA ON HELIUM IS THE BEST THING EVER!

If you thought that her voice was already the most distinct in Hollywood, then you clearly haven’t heard Modern Family starlet Sofia Vergara on helium!

Sofia joined The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon to talk about Modern Family returning for season 8 in the US and in the process showed us that on helium, she’s actually easier to understand!

Check us out and let us know which celebrity you think would have the best helium voice on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & Snapchat on @MaxFM1073!

Share and Enjoy