SELENA GOMEZ GOES UNDER THE KNIFE!

Former Wizards Of Waverly Place star Selena Gomez has gone under the knife over the last couple of months, getting a kidney transplant as part of her ongoing battle with Lupus.

The Love You Like A Love Song singer broke the news by sharing a picture on Instagram of herself yesterday in a hospital bed, revealing her battle with Lupus had led her best friend and The Secret Life Of The American Teenager star Francia Raisa to donate an organ.

“I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of,” Gomez wrote.

“So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health.

“I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you.”

Gomez first opened up about having Lupus in 2015 and last year she was forced to take a break from the limelight after suffering from anxiety, panic attacks and depression — stemming from the disease.

No word yet on the expected time we’ll see Selena back out on the stage, but here’s hoping it’s sooner rather than later!