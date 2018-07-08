M-TERTAINMENT: Nollsy cracks it at a fan, and Wright spills on Spacey

NOLLSY CRACKS IT AT BEER THROWING FAN

SHANNON Noll has made headlines for the wrong reasons again, this time launching an expletive laden tirade against a fan who threw a beer at him whilst on stage in Nyngan on Saturday.

Footage taken and posted on Facebook shows Noll swearing at the unidentified man and threatening violence against him…

(WARNING: This video is full of expletives. Children should not watch this video)

Since doing the rounds on social media, people have slammed the Condobolin native for his language and questioned where security was during the outburst.

Noll has since apologised for his behaviour on Facebook.

NOT A CARE IN THE WORLD FOR GOMEZ

YESTERDAY we told you about Justin Bieber getting engaged to model Hailey Baldwin. Upon hearing this news, the world turned to the social media of one of Justin’s most notable on-again-off-again flames, Selena Gomez.

Well, Justin popping the question appears to have had no effect on the 24 year old pop star, who was photographed enjoying a relaxing cruise around New York City, with her assistant posting a photo of the pair on Instagram.

bestfriendddddd A post shared by Theresa Marie Mingus (@tmarie247) on Jul 8, 2018 at 12:26pm PDT

“Selena doesn’t care. She’s over Justin and the last time they broke up allowed her to get over him fully,” an insider told Us Weekly.

“Selena is an adult and can make her own choices,” Selena’s mother said earlier this year. “She is 25 years old and knows what is at stake with her health.”

WRIGHT SPILLS ON SPACEY: “I DIDN’T KNOW HIM”

DESPITE spending 5 years as the power-wielding Underwoods on House Of Cards, Robin Wright knew nothing about Kevin Spacey’s personal life, saying “Kevin & I knew each other between action and cut.”

Wright has spoken exclusively with the US Today show about her former Cards co-star ahead of the series’ 6th and final season, which will focus on Wright as Clare Underwood who has assumed the presidency following husband Frank’s demise.

“I didn’t really — I didn’t know the man. I knew the incredible craftsman that he is,” Wright told Savannah Guthrie about Spacey.

“Kevin and I knew each other between action and cut, and in between setups where we would giggle.”

No date has been announced as to the release of the final season of the acclaimed Netflix drama series, but we can expect it before the end of 2018.

LESS FILLER, ALL KILLER FOR JENNER

IT APPEARS Kylie Jenner is going back to basics, claiming she has stopped getting cosmetic injections to give her face a more natural look.

Posting a photo of herself and a friend on Instagram, fans were quick to comment that her lips looked smaller than before, with Jenner responding “I got rid of all my filler.”

heat wave A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jul 8, 2018 at 5:34pm PDT

Jenner admitted to getting lip injections back in 2015, revealing in 2017 that it had been comments from a guy that she had a crush on that tipped her over the edge.