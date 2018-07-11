M-TERTAINMENT: Clooney crashes into car; and Lando is back, baby!

CLOONEY CRASHES MOPED INTO CAR IN ITALY

GEORGE Clooney is lucky to escape with no serious injuries after reportedly bring tossed from his motorbike in a collision with a car in Italy overnight.

The 57-year-old was driving down a highway at a reported 60 miles per hour (96kmh) when a car suddenly pulled in front of him causing the collision and knocking the actor 20 feet in the air.

George Clooney all’ospedale: con la sua moto è finito contro un’auto che stava svoltando https://t.co/yG2jA4OomJ pic.twitter.com/MqZDD7oKpU — La Nuova Sardegna (@lanuovasardegna) July 10, 2018

“Clooney was treated and released from an Olbia hospital,” a rep for the actor said. “He is recovering at his home and will be fine.”

It’s not the first time Clooney has been involved in a motorbike accident; he suffered a broken rib when he crashed rising with his then girlfriend Sarah Larson in 2007, who suffered a broken foot.

George Clooney Injured in Scooter Accident in Sardinia https://t.co/jaqzrqhGJd — TMZ (@TMZ) July 10, 2018

THAI CAVE RESCUE MOVIE ALREADY IN THE WORKS

IT’S THE story that has gripped the world over the last three weeks; the 12 boys and their coach trapped in a cave system and the daring attempts to rescue them and get them to safety.

Luckily, all 12 boys are now safe above ground and their story may be turned into a movie, with the film apparently already in the works.

Reps from a faith-based production company told Fox News they had arrived in Thailand to witness the rescue effort and were “discussing elements… in a respectful manner” but are not filming at this time.

Founding partner of the production company Michael Scott told AAP “This just kind of fits our DNA in terms of a really inspirational story, saying that the movie will centre around the two British divers who stumbled across the boys after days of searching.

THE SMOOTHEST MAN IN THE GALAXY IS BACK

JUST when you thought there wasn’t enough to get excited about when it comes to the next and final instalment in the Star Wars franchise, Bill Dee Williams will be making his return as Lando Calrissian in Episode IX.

The actor started rumours about his involvement in the film franchise when he recently bowed out of a convention citing a conflict with a movie schedule, with The Hollywood reporter able to confirm that the conflict was indeed the next instalment in the franchise.

Williams first appeared in The Empire Strikes Back as the charming leader of Cloud City. He last portrayed the character in the follow up Return of The Jedi, but the last portrayal of the character was just recently when Donald Glover played a younger version in the Solo spin-off movie.

Williams is just the latest of original members of the cast who have rejoined for this reimagined trilogy, joining Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford and Carrie Fisher alongside new cast members like Daisy Ridley, John Boyega & Adam Driver.

PRINCE LOUIS GETS $10K PRSENT FROM UNCLE HARRY

PRINCE Harry takes has uncle duties very seriously, as shown when he purchase a present around $A14,000 for his new nephew Prince Louis for his christening earlier this week.

The 33 year old shelled out the amount for a first-edition copy of Winnie The Pooh by A.A. Milne, a book that his late mother Princess Diana world reportedly read to him when he was young.

Members of the Royal Family arrive at St James’s Palace for the christening of Prince Louis. pic.twitter.com/3pDk4D898C — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 9, 2018

Harry is also apparently planning to create a special library for Louis and his siblings, 4-year-old Prince George and 3-year-old Princess Charlotte.