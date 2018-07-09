M-TERTAINMENT: Bieber & Baldwin Engaged in Bahamas, and Chris Brown Arrested… AGAIN!

BIEBER AND BALDWIN DO IT IN THE BAHAMAS!

IN WHAT might come as a shock to the entertainment world, it appears Justin Bieber has popped the question to model-now-fiancee Hayley Baldwin whilst on vacation in the Bahamas.

According to sources, Bieber asked Baldwin to marry him in front of a group of people on the idyllic Caribbean island, saying that Justin had been planning this for a long time, having organised an engagement ring in New York City before the trip.

The pair have been linked romantically on and off for the last three years or so, with the pair last getting back together only a couple of weeks ago.

One source told E! News “Justin and Hailey had talked about marriage before but Hailey didn’t think it would happen so quickly. A few of their friends know from Facetiming them.”

Another source said “Justin is happier than ever and wants to be with Hailey. His family is very supportive and know he has been at his best lately. Everyone is very happy for him.”

WONDER WOMAN SHOWS UP IN HOSPITAL

WONDER Woman actress Gal Gadot has popped up at a hospital in the US, surprising kids and parents alike showing up in full Wonder Woman garb.

The actress showed up at Inova Children’s Hospital in Annandale, Virginia and lit up every face she saw there — clearly seen in pictures shared via social media.

Production is underway for Wonder Woman 1984, which reunites Gadot with director Patty Jenkins and co-star Chris Pine, who all worked together in the 2017 hit, Wonder Woman.

Thank you ⁦@GalGadot⁩ for visiting us ⁦@InovaHealth⁩ Children’s Hospital. You are a true Wonder Woman. The kids loved it…and so did the staff 😉 #wonderwoman84 pic.twitter.com/EFDLM02rpf — Dr. Lucas Collazo (@DrCollazo) July 6, 2018

A number of other heartwarming photos were shared by Wonder Woman fan accounts on Twitter and reddit.

TINY ANT-MAN AND THE WASP A BIG HIT

IT APPEARS the Marvel Studios juggernaut will not be slowing anytime soon, with its latest film Ant-Man And The Wasp taking the crown to be the biggest film this weekend in the US.

According to studio estimates, the sequel to 2015’s Ant-Man will take in $76 million in ticket sales, almost $20 million more than the series’ first instalment. It also makes it the 20th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to debut at No. 1 in the box office, out of 20 MCU films.

The film had a reported production budget of around $160 million and with $85 million in overseas ticket sales taken into account, the film appears to have recouped those costs in one weekend, and is now just making more of that sweet, sweet money for Stan Lee and the team at Marvel Studios.

The Incredibles 2 finished up the weekend in second place taking $29 million whilst in a weekend for sequels, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom came in third just $400,000 behind.

CHRIS BROWN ARRESTED… AGAIN!

CHRIS Brown has been arrested again, this time for an outstanding warrant for a felony battery charge, just hours after his concert in Florida Thursday night US time.

The rapper was led away to the Hillsborough County police station where he posted the $2000 bail on the charge. Brown’s representative has yet to comment about his arrest.

Of course this isn’t the first time Brown has been in trouble with the law; last month, a woman was granted a temporary protective order against Brown after she said she attended one of his parties and he began stalking and hitting her, court documents said.

The entertainer’s record of violence includes a guilty plea to felony assault for beating up his then-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009 and a 2016 arrest on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon.