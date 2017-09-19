LADY GAGA POSTPONES EUROPEAN TOUR!

She jumped off stadium roof earlier in the year for the Superbowl, but it appears Lady Gaga is not as invincible as we once thought.

The Bad Romance singer has had to postpone her six week European tour through Spain, Switzerland, Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Britain, Denmark, Sweden and Germany thanks to ongoing health problems.

“Lady Gaga is suffering from severe physical pain that has impacted her ability to perform,” tour promoter Live Nation said on Monday.

The promoter said the 31-year-old singer-songwriter “plans to spend the next seven weeks proactively working with her doctors to heal from this and past traumas that still affect her daily life, and result in severe physical pain in her body.”

No new dates for the 18-gig European leg have been confirmed, but Live Nation said that the second leg of the North American part of the tour is scheduled to resume in November as planned.

Gaga said Monday on Instagram that’s she been honest about her “physical and mental health struggles” and has been “searching for years to get to the bottom of them.”

“As I get stronger and when I feel ready, I will tell my story in more depth, and plan to take this on strongly so I cannot only raise awareness, but expand research for others who suffer as I do, so I can help make a difference,” she wrote.

No news yet about an Australian leg of the Joanne World Tour, which means we’re likely to see her if she does come out towards the middle to end part of 2018.