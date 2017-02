It sounds so wrong, but how does it taste?

KFC in Singapore posted on Facebook yesterday that they’re realeasing a part chicken, part pizza monstrosity that will be known as “The Chizza”.

The new meal has a fried chicken base with pizza toppings… and it looks bloody amazing.

No word yet from KFC Australia about this little bad boy coming down under, but i’m sure there are many who are hoping it does… and fast!

