JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE IS DOING THE SUPERBOWL HALF TIME SHOW!

Everyone’s favourite singer/actor/all round good guy Justin Timberlake has just announced he is going to be performing at the Superbowl 52 half-time show!

Timberlake posted on Twitter letting the public know, filming a video with his friend/life partner Jimmy Fallon to announce the news…

It’s not the first time Timberlake has performed at the Superbowl – everyone remember the famous Nipple-gate fiasco when he accidentally exposed Janet Jackson’s breast on live TV.

What songs do you think JT will sing? Comment below with your fave Timberlake songs!