JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE IS DOING THE SUPERBOWL HALF TIME SHOW!
23rd October, 2017 0 comments
Everyone’s favourite singer/actor/all round good guy Justin Timberlake has just announced he is going to be performing at the Superbowl 52 half-time show!
Timberlake posted on Twitter letting the public know, filming a video with his friend/life partner Jimmy Fallon to announce the news…
I DO have the time. Half the time…#PepsiHalftime #SBLII @Pepsi @NFL @JimmyFallon @FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/4Z4Dz29l3X
— Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) October 23, 2017
It’s not the first time Timberlake has performed at the Superbowl – everyone remember the famous Nipple-gate fiasco when he accidentally exposed Janet Jackson’s breast on live TV.
What songs do you think JT will sing? Comment below with your fave Timberlake songs!