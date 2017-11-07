JIMMY BARNES IS COMING TO TUNCURRY!

I’M SO FLIPPIN’ EXCITED FOR THIS!!!

Jimmy Barnes is joining up with the likes of Richie Sambora and Orianthi to present the Under The Southern Stars tour, coming to Tuncurry on January 6, 2018.

The cream of the Aussie rock industry, Diesel, Richard Clapton, Ash Grunwald and Dallas Crane will round out this first class Under the Southern Stars lineup.

“This is a bill I’m looking forward to being a part of!” said Jimmy Barnes.

“This show will definitely rock. In the middle of summer, what would you want to do but get out with your mates and have a party? Join us. I think there will be a few surprises on the day.”

As frontman of the legendary Cold Chisel, to his distinguished solo career, Jimmy has had more #1 albums than any other Australian artist and been inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame. Twice.

Joining Barnes is American rock icon and Songwriters Hall of Famer, Richie Sambora, who has sold over 130 million albums worldwide and Orianthi, was the first female member of Alice Cooper’s band.

Tickets aren’t on sale just yet, but when they do, you can get them from Ticketmaster at THIS link.