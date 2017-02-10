IT’S HERE! KATY PERRY HAS RELEASED NEW MUSIC!

Finally, KatyCats can rejoice because their queen has risen.

Earlier today Katy Perry released her new team up with Bob Marley‘s grandson Skip Marley for her hit Chained To The Rhythm, and it’s a bloody banger!

Hitting it with some reggae vibes, the song is an absolute gem that has been causing worldwide pandemonium between her loyal fans.

Earlier this week it was revealed she would be performing at the GRAMMYs this Monday Morning (AEDST) and that it would be a brand new song.

She then released short teasers before giving some a chance to hear the song before it was officially released when she put disco balls with a headphone port at major landmarks around the world.

But now that it’s here, what do you think? Is it a YAY or NAY from the people of the Mid North Coast?

Unsure? Have a listen to it again via the lyric video for the single below!

