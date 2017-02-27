IS LORDE DROPPING NEW MUSIC THIS FRIDAY???

Could the music industry’s favourite Kiwi songstress be releasing her new album this Friday?

Well according to an ad that NZ TV personality Jack Tame watched last night that could be a distinct possibility!

Whoa!! Just saw super cryptic ad tvnz1.. is this the new @lorde album? pic.twitter.com/WlY0U54QLc — Jack Tame (@jacktame) February 27, 2017

The video features a snippet of the song at the start that we at Max HQ are suspecting is part of the first single to come from the new album, along with Lorde and her driver just sipping on a drink casual AF.

The video also features the dates March 2 and March 3, for the US and NZ respectively.

Some secret squirrelling has also found a website www.imwaitingforit.com which features the aforementioned ad and gives it the title M*******A.

This could quite possibly be the name of the album all asterisk-ed out, so I’ll guess we’ll have to wait till Friday to find out!

