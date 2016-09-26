IS HARRY STYLES BEING CRYPTIC ON INSTAGRAM?

Having not been on Instagram for the past 15 weeks, you’d expect someone with as many followers and fans as former One Direction band member Harry Styles would make his comeback post something grand and luxurious.

Instead, Harry decided to put up three blank, white photos.

WHAT?!?!?!

In a move that hasn’t even been figured out by the guys at NASA, the singer (and now actor) posted up three consecutive blank white canvases on his Instagram which amazingly have already collected over 1.8 million likes collectively.

Could he be hinting at something he’s working on? After all he is signed up according to Billboard to do three solo albums, and he has been working on 2017 WW2 action film Dunkirk. Maybe it could be just that he wants a blank slate from which to work from?

Who knows? All we know is that the fandom is thirsty for more from Harry…

