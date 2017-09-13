SIX THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE IPHONE X!

Those genius’ at Apple have been busy behind the scenes developing their brand new phone the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, but they’ve also been working on a special phone.

The iPhone X (getting it’s name from the roman numeral for 10) is the latest and greatest iPhone, a phone that is celebrating it’s tenth anniversary this year!

So if you’re thinking about getting one of these new devices, here’s 6 things you need to know about the new phone…

1. THERE’S NO HOME BUTTON

You read that right; there is no home button on this version of the iPhone.

In order to maximise the huge 5.8 inch infinity screen they’ve got on the new phone, they’ve gone away with the home button and instead are making their touchscreen technology better; just swipe up on the screen and you’re into your phone (if it’s unlocked already!)

2. IT’S GOT FACIAL RECOGNITION

This one can be a little dicey.

With the home button taken away, it means that there is no longer fingerprint ID, so the team at apple have developed facial recognition, or as they call it FaceID. Using technology in the camera it’s able to unlock your phone just using your facial features.

This could be good for some, but it also has serious privacy issues. Maybe keep this one off and just use the passcode if you’re a little worried.

3. ITS GOT A REALLY GOOD CAMERA

Not only has the iPhone got dual 12 megapixel cameras on the back, but it’s also got some pretty cool features on its front facing camera too.

You can now take your selfies in portrait mode, meaning the camera will focus purely on your face, and you can add portrait lighting to it too, meaning you can dim the background so literally your face is all people will see when they look at the photo.

4. IT’S GOT WIRELESS CHARGING

Apple first introduced wireless charging with its Apple Watch, and now it’s bringing the tech to the iPhone X.

In fact, you can now wirelessly charge your phone, watch and ear pods all on Apple’s new wireless charging base. However you will need to wait for that base till next year, so you’re still going to be using and losing those lightning cables till that comes in.

5. IT’S GOT ANIMATED EMOJIS

If you thought emojis were annoying now…

With the new face recognition tech, it allows Apple to create the new Animoji’s, that allow you to put your own facial expressions onto select emojis, so now you could have a laughing chicken, or a cross monkey. Oh boy, people are going to have fun with that.

6. BUT, IT’S PRETTY EXPENSIVE

It’s got all these great features, but you are going to have to shell out the coin for them.

The 64GB version of the phone is going to coast A$1579 and the 256GB version will cost you the hefty sum of A$1829. Put that together with accessories and you’re looking at at least A$2000, just for a brand new phone.

All in all, it’s a pretty cool phone with some pretty cool tech, but it does cost a fair bit, and doesn’t officially come out till November 3.