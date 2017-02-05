HAS T-SWIFT DONE HER LAST SHOW IN 2017?

PLEASE SAY IT AIN’T SO!

Taylor Swift was recently doing a performance at a Pre-Super Bowl party in Houston, Texas when she announced to the crowd that this could quite possibly be her only show in 2017!

“As far as I know I’m only doing one show in 2017, and as far as I know, this is that show,” Swift said during the performance.

“You are attending 100 per cent of my tour dates.”

The 27-year-old mostly performed songs from her Grammy-winning 2014 album 1989 and 2012’s Red, including pop smashes like Shake It Off, Blank Space, Bad Blood, Style, We Are Never Getting Back Together, 22 and I Knew You Were Trouble.

She also did her first public performance of her smash hit I Don’t Wanna Live Forever with former One Direction member ZAYN, and whilst fans screamed thinking he might be joining Swift on stage, he didn’t, with Swift saying “He’s definitely not (here).”

Let’s just hope that this isn’t the last we hear of Swifty in 2017. But then again, No Taylor on Tour means we could be getting a new album in 2018!

