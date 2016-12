There are some mean people on the internet, isn’t there?

In what has become one of the best segments on Youtube, US late night host Jimmy Kimmel has once again made celebrities like Margot Robbie, Zac Efron & Ryan Gosling read out some of the horrible things that people have said about them on the internet.

