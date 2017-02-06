DID WE JUST SEE JACKETGATE 2: THE RE-JACKETING?

Hmmmmm. Something smells fishy here.

Just weeks after Nine News anchor Amber Sherlock was put over hot coles when she asked rather bluntly fellow co-host Julie Snook to put on a jacket over her white dress because they were wearing the same colour, people are speculating the same thing may have happened AGAIN!

Social media lit up when during the Chat Room segment on Nine News Now, Sherlock and guest Kellie Alderman were wearing the same colour dress, but Alderman had on a suspiciously out of place blue jacket on over the top of her dress.

Random question. Do we think someone was politely asked to put on a jacket this afternoon? pic.twitter.com/Fojta8g4JD — Peter Ford (@mrpford) February 6, 2017

Hi @AmberSherlock,

Did you make her put that jacket on, or is blue on green “a thing”. #JacketGate pic.twitter.com/EwCzugOtY7 — Battling Lefty (@murzo_4) February 6, 2017

OMG Kelly must have run out & put the blue jacket on @AmberSherlock #AvoidAbuse — N C Warland (@sunshinebeach25) February 6, 2017

Safe to say whenever Sherlock is now on the TV, people will be looking to see if anybody is wearing a jacket with the same colour dress!

