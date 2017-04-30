BRUNO MARS TOURING AUSTRALIA IN FEB 2018!

One of the world’s smoothest men is set to make his way down under, as Bruno Mars today announced he’s headed to Australia & New Zealand as part of his 24K MAGIC world tour in February & March 2018.

Mars will be headed to NZ first, before hopping over to Aus to play two shows in Melbourne & Sydney and single shows in Brisbane, Adelaide & Perth.

Tickets start at $99 and are sure to go quick, so if you want to get your hands on some of the hottest tickets in town, you’re going to need to be quick!

TOUR DATES

AUCKLAND SPARK ARENA TUES FEBRUARY 27

AUCKLAND SPARK ARENA WED FEBRUARY 28

MELBOURNE ROD LAVER ARENA WED MARCH 7

MELBOURNE ROD LAVER ARENA THUR MARCH 8

BRISBANE ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE WED MARCH 14

SYDNEY QUDOS BANK ARENA SAT MARCH 17

SYDNEY QUDOS BANK ARENA SUN MARCH 18

ADELAIDE ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE MON MARCH 26

PERTH ARENA WED MARCH 28

learn more about the tour at THIS LINK!