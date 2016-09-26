AUSSIE BOYS LITTLE SEA CALL IT QUITS!

Aussie foursome from Sydney Little Sea have decided to call it quits, right on the eve of them starting to make it big in Australian music.

The group, consisting of Andy, Dylan, Leighton & Oliver have said that the reason why their breaking up is so that they can “continue moving forward to pursue our individual art forms and personal goals.”

In their Facebook post, the boys also made mention of their manager, Luke Girgis, for having “dedicated so much of your time and skill into us.”

The group was about to release their third EP ‘On Loop,’ and had just put out the video to their latest single Cut It Out

We’ll miss you boys!

