WHERE ARE THE ANZAC COMMERATIONS AROUND THE MID NORTH COAST?

If you’re like us, you know that getting out and celebrating our returned veterans from conflicts overseas is something that needs to be kept going throughout the generations.

So if you got some kids or maybe even if you haven’t, here is the full list of ANZAC Day commemorations happening around the Mid North Coast tomorrow…

Hallidays Point – A dawn service will be held at Black Head Ocean Pool at 6.20am

A dawn service will be held at the Memorial Hall at 6am with a march to commence at 10.45am

Taree – A dawn service will be held at the Memorial Clock at 4.45am with a march and morning service to commence at 9.45am

Tuncurry – A dawn service will be held at Lone Pine Park at 6am with the march to commence at 10.30am.

Wingham – A dawn service will be held at the Town Hall beginning at 5.30am with a march to begin at 9.45am

Tea Gardens – A dawn service will be held at 6am with the march and morning service to begin at 10am.

Gloucester – An ANZAC service will be held at the Memorial Clock Tower at 11am

Nabiac – A march will be held, beginning at 10.45am

Stroud – A march will begin at 8am

Old Bar – a march and ensuing ANZAC service will be held at noon.

Bulahdelah – A dawn service will be held at the Cenotaph at 6am with a march ensuing at 10.45am

Coopernook – A dawn service will be held at the War Memorial beginning at 5.45am

Lansdowne – A dawn service will commence at 4.45am, with a march beginning at 10.45am

Krambach – A march will be held beginning at 10am.

Make sure you get out and remember those who came before us. Lest We Forget.